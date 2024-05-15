Top 3 most wanted in region 7 nabbed for murder

THE top 3 Most Wanted Person in Central Visayas was arrested by the operatives of Labangon Police Station under station commander Major Eraño Regidor in Sitio Beltran, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, at around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The authorities were armed with a court-issued arrest warrant dated March 25, 2024, against Alvin Alegato, the 27-year-old suspect from Sitio Coles, Barangay Quiot, for his murder case with no recommended bail.

According to Regidor, they monitored Alegato after getting the warrant and discovered that he was hiding in a different barangay.

Alegato was apprehended by the operatives of Labangon Police Station led by Lieutenant Raymart Rabanes, the deputy station commander, after they received a tip from a concerned citizen that the suspect had returned to Sitio Beltran.

According to Regidor, Alegato is a known thief in Quiot and the neighboring barangays, as well as a hired gun for people involved in drug trafficking.

The suspect was arrested at the Mambaling police station last year for carrying a bladed weapon and illegal drugs.

He was later transferred to the Cebu City Jail, but was eventually freed. (AYB, TPT)