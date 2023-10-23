Top 5 reasons everyone’s talking about V1BE’s Oktoberfest celebration

CEBU CITY is alive with anticipation as the V1BE Booze and Arts Festival approaches, promising to redefine local Oktoberfest celebrations.

Curious about the buzz surrounding this event on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the SM Seaside Concert Grounds? Here are five irresistible reasons:

Diverse drinks: What’s an Oktoberfest without the booze? Whether you’re a fan of international brews or local favorites, V1BE ensures there’s a drink (and food) for every palate.

Stellar artists: Get ready to be wowed by a powerhouse of talent, featuring the likes of Rico Blanco, Shanti Dope, Urbandub, 6cyclemind, Chocolate Factory, Agaw Agimat, Gracenote, Zild, Dilaw, Hey June! and other indie artists and DJs.

Immersive experiences: Step into a realm of engaging event experiences, from space-inspired installations, activities with friends, to gimmicks that are sure to deliver fun, whimsical and unforgettable moments for Cebu.

Exclusive lounges: Holders of General Admission Plus, VIP Plus and SVIP Plus tickets can indulge in the comfort of reserved sitting areas, perfect for unwinding amid the festival’s energy. Benefit from the ease of an exclusive bar section, private portalets and handy charging stations. For SVIP Plus ticket holders, the experience is further enhanced with enclosed, air-conditioned tents that provide a clear and comfortable view of the main stage.

Tickets for everyone: With prices set at P499 for General Admission; P999 for General Admission Plus and VIP; P1,499 for VIP Plus; P1,999 for SVIP; and P3,999 for SVIP Plus, there’s a ticket to fit every attendee’s preference and budget.

“We’re not just hosting a festival, we’re creating an experience. An experience that celebrates music, art and the joy of togetherness. Whether with your family, friends, batchmates or group mates, V1BE is where memories will be made, and stories will be told,” L-Squared Productions Inc., V1BE’s event producer and promoter, said in a statement.

V1BE is a testament to Cebu’s rich culture, embodying diversity, inclusivity and the city’s vibrant spirit. Secure V1BE tickets online by going to v1be.beetzee.com, Ticket2Me and SM Tickets. V1BE ticket selling booths are also available at the SM City Cebu Events Center, Lower Ground Level, and SM Seaside City Cebu, Lower Ground Level, Seaview Wing.