Top Line boosts investment in logistics arm to support import operations

CEBU-BASED listed company Top Line Business Development Corp. said its board has approved an additional P185.6 million investment in its subsidiary, Topline Logistics and Development Corp. (TLDC), to support the latter’s growing import activities.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, Top Line said the amount covers 1,856,250 common shares to be issued from TLDC’s planned increase in authorized capital stock, subject to approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The parent firm currently holds a 75 percent stake in TLDC.

The investment aims to scale TLDC’s operations following its registration with the Bureau of Customs. Top Line said 25 percent of the new subscriptions will be settled in cash or through conversion of liabilities, with the remainder to be paid later.

Top Line said the transaction will not have any adverse effect on its business or financial position. The Cebu-based conglomerate is involved in logistics, fuel services and real estate ventures. / KOC