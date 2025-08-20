Top Line H1 revenue up 26% on fuel sales growth

TOP Line Business Development Corp. reported a 26.2 percent rise in first-half 2025 revenues to P1.97 billion, lifted by strong commercial fuel sales and rapid retail growth.

Net income climbed 25.9 percent to P76.3 million. Commercial trading contributed P1.91 billion, up 25 percent, while retail revenues nearly doubled to P63.9 million on network expansion.

Fuel volumes surged 38.3 percent to 44.4 million liters. Ebitda rose 33.9 percent to P204 million. Chairman and chief executive officer Eugene Erik Lim said first-half results already accounted for 59 percent of 2024 revenue and 78 percent of net income, with new station acquisitions set to boost growth in the second half. / KOC