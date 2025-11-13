Cebu

Top Line posts P3.09B revenue on fuel gains

SunStar Business
TOP LINE Business Development Corp. posted a 26.9 percent year-on-year rise in gross revenues to P3.09 billion for the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong retail and commercial fuel sales.

Net income climbed 21.1 percent to P109.57 million, surpassing its full-year 2024 earnings. Retail fuel revenues surged 152 percent to P132.08 million as volumes grew 168 percent to 2.73 million liters, while commercial fuel trading revenues rose 24.2 percent to P2.96 billion.

The Cebu-based fuel distributor said it will seek shareholder approval in December to reclassify 800 million unissued shares into preferred shares to support capital-raising plans and expansion in the Visayas. / KOC

