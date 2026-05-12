Top Line's profit jumps 64% in Q1

TOP Line Business Development Corp. sustained its double-digit growth momentum in the first quarter of 2026 as strong commercial fuel trading and rapid expansion of its retail business boosted revenues and earnings.

The Cebu-based fuel distributor and retailer reported consolidated revenues of P1.76 billion in the January-to-March period, up 75.4 percent from P1 billion a year earlier.

Net income climbed 64.3 percent to P62.27 million, while gross profit rose 84.3 percent to P169.9 million.

Total fuel sales volume increased 43.4 percent to 31.26 million liters, driven by sustained demand from commercial clients and growing contribution from its retail operations under Light Fuels.

Commercial fuel trade remained the company’s biggest revenue source, accounting for 92.2 percent of total revenues at P1.62 billion, up 67 percent year-on-year.

Top Line said its retail business delivered triple-digit growth as it accelerated expansion in underserved and emerging markets across the Visayas. Retail revenues surged 332 percent to P137.2 million, while retail fuel volume jumped 220 percent to 2.03 million liters.

Chairman and CEO Eugene Erik Lim said the company continues to strengthen its commercial fuel business while expanding access to reliable fuel supply in underserved areas to support transport, trade and local economies.