Top of the Week: 3 Gs, says Pam; 3 Ps, retorts Gwen

With no specifics from each side, how does the public tell which is right?

Example: Governor Baricuatro alleged that Cebu Province is “carrrying P1.1 billion in debt,” mostly in infrastructure projects. The public needs particulars, such as when and for what they were incurred, age of delinquency and, most important, is Capitol having difficulty in meeting payables, is there a cash problem, is it broke?

Put in another way, is there actual widespread conflict, confusion and starvation left by the past administration? Or is it just partly hyperbole, based on conflicts and controversies Gwen was involved in -- and partly official: is it based on alleged poverty in the province that national statistics reported?

The public needs to know the actual state of financial health of the province. If only there’s a real reason for Goverrnor Baricuatro to be heartbroken.

Guv Pam has the right to tell the people about the state of the Provincial Government she has taken over.

Yet she has to give fuller information, not just the kind of mostly generalized charges she made during the election campaign. With her current access to public records, Guv Pam she can be more specific and evidence-supported.

The public deserves to know if the three Gs are for real or only part of some strategy to crush Gwen in the elections and squash her image for a longer stretch, beyond the immediate post-election period, maybe even a prep for the 2028 battle.

Sooner than later, Guv Pam has to fix the ‘bad things’ she alleged and to do better than ex-guv Gwen.

After the proverbial 100 days, Governor Baricuatro can’t continue blaming the past, she has to confront the present.

That doesn’t mean she’d forget the faults and omissions, especially when there’s probable cause of a crime or crimes.

She may put investigators to work, collecting evidence and suing the persons responsible.

Ex-guv Gwen’s record may even offer a lesson to Guv Pam: she’d know what to avoid, where to do more and do better.

Garcia’s performance thus both instructs and challenges.

HOW TO LOOK AT TORRE’S SACKING: new assignment or he’s being punished