Top of the Week: 3 issues about the Cebu floods that may not go away, not soon:

[] How local and national officials have performed in responding to the crisis.

[] Whom to blame and whether they’ll be punished: destroyers of nature, government regulators, local officials, and those involved in handling flood-control funds.

[] What else to do next: rehabilitation of flood victims and infrastructures and facilities; making the community safer against floods and other calamities -- and doing all that with less corruption by wasted or looted public funds.

Mayors, governors,

House lawmakers:

They need to come out and account to their constituents. If they won’t, who’ll make them? Waiting for the next election is too long.

Those officials have the imperative duty to show to their constituents:

Their LGU didn’t receive any control fund or spend its own money for any flood control project.

If the LGU did, the mayor/governor or congressman/congresswoman did their job of overseeing the project as chief executives or as legislators who secured the funds for their district.

It’s a lame cop-out if the local official or national legislator would say he/she had nothing to do with the funds. It’s her duty to show that the LGU got or didn’t get the money’s worth, whatever the fund source.

Suspected villains (partial list)