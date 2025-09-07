Top of the Week: A Filipina athlete abroad is reaping honor and bringing joy for the country.

With conundrums and paradoxes that keep us aghast and flummoxed as the magnitude of the fraud slams public consciousness, such as:

Cebu is finally included in the revelations of places where projects are linked to contractors who allegedly colluded with DPWH and congressmen and/or senators in the multi-billion-peso fraud.

After the emergence of GM Builders and Cebuano contractor Allan Qirante on the national stage, three projects in three towns of Cebu province were publicly identified as probably tainted by the scandal.

How large is the amount of public funds involved:

1 trillion, 194 billion, 591 million 902 thousand pesos! The numbers disclosed cover the years from 2022 to 2025 although the amount of public funds actually stolen is still

Why the suspected thieves are the ones investigating when they are among the alleged perpetrators, who include:

--- Legislators from Senate and House of Representatives who appropriated or inserted the funding items in the national budget;

--- Contractors who received and distributed the money after under-performing or “ghosting” the work and falsifying the papers;

--- DPWH officials who oversaw the work and certified to the performance of the contract.

Why the President has been holding punches in going after the suspects, refusing to name names and disclose evidence, saying, “Where are the investigative reporters?”

The President has the records. The agencies with the expertise to assess and gather evidence are under his command: COA, the NBI. The President has the prosecutors to go after the suspects: Department of Justice.

Instead of making the wheels of justice move faster and surer, the President may just be using the scandal as leverage to keep his political allies under his fold.

Whatever his moves, he must share the blame. The amounts were lost during his watch, although the fraud must have begun earlier, during Rodrigo Duterte’s 2016-2022 term.