Top of the Week: Amid flood of false information, which to believe, accept. ‘ISTORYAHI’

NEWSPAPERS and broadcast stations made and make mistakes but mostly “honest ones.” Generally unintentional and they have mechanisms such as self-correction and self-regulation. They answer to the laws of libel, contempt and sedition.

It used to be that you trust the media you consume. You trust it because you have known it, tried it and were satisfied. If it erred, mostly it corrected the error and even apologized.

Regular news media put the names of authors up front, with the reports, features and opinions by-lined. Remember the bylines? They’re largely about responsibility: owning up the work and answering for it if it is wrong or, worse, evil.

You cannot say that now of most of the stuff that you scroll down the phone screen, from sources that hide their identity and you can’t readily complain to or seek redress against.

Suspending judgment is the alternative to being “deceived or hoodwinked by generative AI and deep fakes.” No longer just printed mistakes but “engineered by code to manipulate emotions and go viral instantly.”

Pausing judgment is like being tossed in the wind, with no belief to embrace because you are not sure of the facts that support it.

Yet that would be safer obviously than rushing to judgment based on false or distorted news or information.

“Outdated photos and mislabeled videos.” Stand-alone clips or screenshots, “recycled from past event, in a different year or country, to fit a current narrative.” How can you be comforted by a decision supported by falsehood?

Still the core task of an individual or group, the tough decision to make by you, consumer of news media, remains the same: Which to believe, which course of action if one must take. Whether to resist or accept, even defend, an act of governance or duty of citizenship.

Or if one pauses action or response and takes sides only in the privacy of the mind or circle of friends, where’s the truth for its shelter and support?