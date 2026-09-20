Top of the Week: Amicus Curiae Hilario Davide Jr.: Did Cebu’s Jun Davide, former Supreme Court chief justice and a framer of the 1987 Constitution, change his stand on impeachment votes?

PAST statements in 2018, later recalled in recent years – which identified Hilario G. Davide Jr. as being with the “absolutist” pro-16ers — were based on “an entirely different set of circumstances.”

And the news media and social media reports about it were “intended to mislead

the public.”

Or so went the former Supreme Court chief justice’s explanation before the Senate impeachment court where Vice President Sara Duterte is

facing trial.