Run the Strict Summary Prompt: Paste the full articles for those four snippets (the 49th ASEAN Summit, the Sinulog 2027 logo controversy, the Jensen/Alice Huang story, or Mayor Archival's Nov. 13 class suspension) and I will summarize each using your strict 3-bullet "Key Points" format.
Draft News Briefs / Social Teasers: Expand or polish those four teaser lines into short, SEO-friendly newsroom blurbs or social media captions.
Refine Your Prompt: Tweak or combine your two prompt versions into a single master template.
Would the Philippines get a solid commitment about the existing defense treaty if a shooting war erupted over Taiwan or the West Philippine Sea dispute?
US President Trump, not exactly known for serious and adept policy-making and peaceful resolution of conflicts, might just make the 49th Asean Summit in Manila Nov. 16-18, 2026, a stage for his antics.
He’s not a total lame duck, as he still wields huge executive power despite the Republicans’ devastating loss in the last midterm elections. Yet political defeat at home may have diminished his clout on the world stage.
He will have bilateral talks with President Marcos Jr., who himself is afflicted with low trust ratings, charges of
corruption and ineptness, and an ailing economy.
A basic existential question for PBBM’s country: How would Filipinos survive a shooting war that the US dispute over Taiwan, coupled with our own row with China over the West Philippine Sea, could lead to?
2026 Sinulog logo and the one unveiled for 2027.
And the difference is…
The first was accepted, no fuss.
The new one sets off a furor, noisy
enough for organizers to reconsider.
They’ll have a new one, they say, maybe
even use real people, not AI to do it.
The spy who loved the CEO.
Jensen Huang quits.
Alice Huang gets away.
Jensen Huang and his leather jackets resigned from tech giant Nvidia. Alice Huang, the spy, hasn’t been arrested or charged for espionage but is banned from Singapore and believed to be in mainland China, her alleged employer.
Love suffers but the spy gets away.
Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 came and went. Mayor Archival predicted, accurately, ‘no classes,’ on Sunday.
A paper in the journal “Science” in 1960 by physicist Heinz von Foerster predicted that historical human population growth would reach infinity on Nov. 13, 2026.
Even then in the ‘60s, it was exposed as “a satirical warning (a math joke), not a literal prophecy of an asteroid or an apocalypse.” Yet the rumor persisted – until the day came and passed, and nothing happened. Up next is “AI 2027,” which forecasts an existential AI crisis by next year.
A smart predictor is Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Jr. who reportedly announced at a gathering last week there would be “no classes tomorrow.” When told that the next day would be Sunday, the mayor quickly added, “There will be classes the day after, Monday.” Got it right, twice.