Top of the Week: Asean Summit: Would the region’s bloc get more than a show from Trump?

US President Trump, not exactly known for serious and adept policy-making and peaceful resolution of conflicts, might just make the 49th Asean Summit in Manila Nov. 16-18, 2026, a stage for his antics.

He’s not a total lame duck, as he still wields huge executive power despite the Republicans’ devastating loss in the last midterm elections. Yet political defeat at home may have diminished his clout on the world stage.

He will have bilateral talks with President Marcos Jr., who himself is afflicted with low trust ratings, charges of

corruption and ineptness, and an ailing economy.

A basic existential question for PBBM’s country: How would Filipinos survive a shooting war that the US dispute over Taiwan, coupled with our own row with China over the West Philippine Sea, could lead to?