Top of the Week: ‘Binuang man ‘ning ing-ani. Not in Cebu.’ Less than 9 months ago, also in Cebu City, a similar jewelry heist.

APPARENTLY, the robbers didn’t think of Cebu City police anti-crime shield-and-strike force the way Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia does.

Last week’s robbers fled with P14 million jewelries from two pawnshops in Calderon St., Ermita, Cebu City, pulling it off less than one year after robbers staged a similar heist on another pawnshop in Colon St. and took away a P4 million loot. What would the succession of robberies mean: some criminals don’t rate the city’s safety against robbers as highly as some Cebuanos do.

Not in Cebu, not in broad daylight, not in such speed. Not “ing-ani.” But it was done — two major robberies, less than nine months apart, with the speed improved, from two minutes to 10 seconds and the loot bigger. In Cebu!