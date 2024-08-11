Top of the Week: ‘Binuang man ‘ning ing-ani. Not in Cebu.’ Less than 9 months ago, also in Cebu City, a similar jewelry heist.

APPARENTLY, the robbers didn’t think of Cebu City police anti-crime shield-and-strike force the way Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia does.
Last week’s robbers fled with P14 million jewelries from two pawnshops in Calderon St., Ermita, Cebu City, pulling it off less than one year after robbers staged a similar heist on another pawnshop in Colon St. and took away a P4 million loot. What would the succession of robberies mean: some criminals don’t rate the city’s safety against robbers as highly as some Cebuanos do.
Not in Cebu, not in broad daylight, not in such speed. Not “ing-ani.” But it was done — two major robberies, less than nine months apart, with the speed improved, from two minutes to 10 seconds and the loot bigger. In Cebu!
Two mayors’ response: mayor in 2023, acting mayor in 2024 both rattle the threat to replace police chiefs. Seriously.
Mayor Mike last November: “Solve crimes or ship out. Take this warning seriously. In my history as mayor, I’ve changed police chiefs.”
Acting Mayor Raymond last Saturday: “I’m very serious. I told him if he cannot solve it in 48 hours (now down to 24 hours), I will really consider replacing him.”
‘Near-nudity’ at Cebu City Hall
What was “scandalous” about a July 5, 2024 “event” during Cebu City Health Department’s celebration of Nutrition Month? Performers allegedly were nearly nude. Who’ll judge whether the presentation was indecent and “scandalous”?
The city’s Anti-Indecency Board or the Legal Office? The acting mayor’s investigators?
Wa man gyud tay sacred cow oy. we will look into (the Councilor de los Santos complaint).
Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia
BOPK Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos told the Cebu City Council Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 she is “outraged” over reports her office received about “abuses, tyranny, impropriety, inefficiency, and ethical violations” of the City Health Department headed by Dr. Daisy Villa.
‘Near-nudity’ at Cebu City Hall
What was “scandalous” about a July 5, 2024 “event” during Cebu City Health Department’s celebration of Nutrition Month? Performers allegedly were nearly nude. Who’ll judge whether the presentation was indecent and “scandalous”?
The city’s Anti-Indecency Board or the Legal Office? The acting mayor’s investigators?