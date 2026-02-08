Top of the Week: Carbon market deal

IT IS usually the policy forged by the administration and formalized under the process of legislation. Meaning, consensus of the legislature and approval of the mayor who’s presumably authorized or supported by his party.
But there’s the joint venture agreement or JVA, the contract, which is the law between the City Government and the private partners.
Apparently no unanimity in the policy here. Not in the administration itself. Mayor Archival and VM Osmeña offer clashing strategies to resolve the conflict.
And it’s not certain yet how the City Council, dominated by the minority, will decide. When Barug/Team Rama was in power though under then mayor Mike Rama, it chose to talk instead of litigate for rescission or annulment.
The project has gone so far for that.
Bashing Christina Frasco
It has been going the long route, with the prospect of stoppage only when she leaves the Cabinet. Putting aside the issue raised against her and the pros and cons in the debate, there’s a bit of irony and hopelessness here.
CEBUANOS have long mourned the loss of a Cebuano in the Senate, our last senator, Serge Osmena III, having served his last year in 2010 and lost in 2016 and 2019 and was perpetually disqualified in 2025.
Only Cebuanos who attain national public awareness or recognition can hope to win and only few from Cebu had achieved that to run for senator. The last was Serge.
Looming on the horizon were Gwen Garcia and Christina Garcia-Frasco: the mother for her occasional brave capers on the national stage; the daughter for her media exposure in tourism campaigns.
Both have said they won’t run for national position. But people don’t see “will not” as “will never.” Gwen most likely will run if her poll ratings improved. Christina must think it won’t hurt to be known nationally even if she has no senatorial ambition for now.
Cebuanos apparently don’t use separate lenses in viewing the use of “epal” for personal interest and seeking national prominence for the interest of Cebu. If they dislike “epal,” they hate it, no matter if it’s needed for one to become nationally recognized.
Threatening the governor.
Guv Pam “reinvents” death threat into a p.r. stroke that paints herself as unafraid, only prayerful for more years to make Cebu better.
Instead of raging against would-be assassins, real or not, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro used it to make herself appear courageous. She said she is “fearless in the face of death.”
‘Trump-bitching’the Obamas.
As may be shown by his latest tirade against anyone he hates, US President Trump may have no limit on the outrageous.
A racist in the White House? His supporters say, “Why not?”