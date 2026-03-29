Top of the Week: Carbon Market deal mess: Whom to blame?

OIL CRISIS ALSO USED TO DISTRACT“Mao nang miabot ta ini!” Thus dramatically declared then mayor Mike Rama, after verifying that no City Council member had actually read the JVA (35 pages, not 75 as earlier claimed) before voting for its approval on Jan. 9, 2020.

But then Rama himself later steered a supplemental agreement that was supposed to correct the defects.

Determining the culprits may take some time and a lot of looking into the facts and the legal issues involved. Which a case before the Supreme Court, filed by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmena last Jan. 16, 2026, will eventually resolve the question of legality and constitutionality.

But some facts stand out and keep standing: It’s covered by a contract, the law between the parties: a P5.5 billion joint venture agreement, proposed by Megawide Construction Corp., approved by the City Council and signed on Jan. 11, 2020 by then mayor Edgardo Labella.

It was followed by a supplemental agreement, which went through the same route for screening and approval, this time signed on July 31, 2022 by mayor Rama.