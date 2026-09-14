Top of the Week: Cebu's Hilario G. Davide Jr. and Impeachment

From presiding officer to Senate court’s “friend”

The Senate impeachment court appointed Hilario G. Davide Jr. of Argao, Cebu -- with three other retired magistrates Artemio Panganiban, Reynato Puno and Adolfo Azcuna -- as amici curiae (pronounced uh.mai.kai kyur.ee.ai) or “friends of the court” in the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

They will advise the Senate court in resolving the issue of voting threshold, namely, whether a two-thirds vote of the full 24-member Senate -- or 16 votes -- is required to convict VP Sara.

The three other consultants will personally appear before the Senate on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, but Davide will submit a legal memorandum.

What will Davide tell Senate court?

Before reading it down here, this is why he deserves to advise as friend of the impeachment court…

He has “unique, iconic place in history.”

Davide did/has done four things, all related to impeachments: