Top of the Week: Changing City Managers

Last Sept. 18, 2026, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival appointed Briccio Joseph Boholst as acting city administrator when City Administrator Albert Tan took a medical leave of absence.

Confused, people speculated

Silence over the “temporary” exit of Tan – whom Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña wanted replaced because of mediocre performance (“banga”) – led to confusion and speculation.

Was he terminated? Suspended? Did he resign?

No. He took a medical leave, though even that was obscured.

City Hall government media – massive as it is, compared to public information to that of other local government units except Cebu Capitol – has been oddly quiet about transition in a major office of the City Government.

“Whys” behind news blackout

Not inexplicable. Apparently Mayor Archival didn’t want to trumpet Tan’s leaving.

■ It was a movement that embarrassed Tan as it meant he couldn’t hack it: numerous problems at City Hall being laid at the door of OCA or Office of the City Administrator.

■ It would also stain the mayor’s record, as it tended to confirm VM Osmeña’s accusation that Archival made a poor and wrong choice of city manager.

■ Failing health provided means for Tan’s “graceful exit,” avoiding the instantly humiliating act of being suspended or terminated, or even resigning, given the huge cloud of doubt that Osmeña’s repeated blasts created.

■ It has also eased, for now, the friction between BOPK’s two top leaders: Archival, titular head as the sitting mayor, and Osmeña, party founder and chief. Once again, lower-ranked party member gives in, bends to the chief. Affirming what seems to be the fate of mayors from BOPK: >bow to or >stand up against Tomas Osmeña but leave.

Leak of news inevitable

The mayor leads and controls City Hall. But that can’t beat Tomas Osmeña’s influence over key officials and career personnel, built across seven terms in three separate stints .

But City Hall bureaucracy, as past exposes had shown, leaks like a sieve.

Public may not buy the ruse

It’s being viewed by some as Mayor Archival’s “temporary strategy” to appease and calm down VM Osmeña and save face for the mayor and appointee Tan.

People, however, may see through the ruse and call it for what it is.

Yet what actually matters -- and save the day for the players in the City Hall drama -- is whether the problems that bug City Hall because of Tan’s alleged “mediocre” leadership will go away.

And much of it will depend on Briccio Joseph Boholst, the supposed temp, substitute, the acting city administrator.

Who is Briccs/Brix Boholst?

What may help for Attorney Boholst is that the job is not new to him. It can even be said he had spent almost four years as Mandaue’s city administrator, covèring three years of the mayor’s first term and a part of the first year of his second term.