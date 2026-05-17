Top of the Week: Chaos in senate, confusion in public mind

Images that grabbed the nation’s attention and held it for hours and hours last Wednesday, May 13, 2026: Bato dela Rosa, a senator and former police chief of the land, running and huffing on Senate hallways and staircases (stumbling, falling ala Keystone cops).

Mix them with sound of gunshots fired in the second floor of the Senate building and, later, the emotional cry-out of a newly installed Senate president, glib and God’s-name-dropper Allan Peter

Cayetano, “We are attacked!” (switching tenses to “We were attacked,” realizing the play had been over).

That had not happened before in the 109-year-old Senate history (since 2019), where once rang out words of wisdom from far greater minds, including Cebu’s Mariano Jesus Cuenco and Marcelo Fernan.

Confusing to many people but not to those who’ve been closely watching events on the national stage since the Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte political team broke up in June 2024 and has since escalated into a full-blown war.

Partisans obviously stick to the version of their respective political camps, believing and defending it in public forums, no matter that facts, the law and logic say.

Disinterested observers, seeing it as mostly politics and personal interest, are annoyed by the clashing spins on issues and events. But they know and understand what’s going on.

The Senate fracas was another incident in the Marcos-Duterte war, but this time on a larger, more visible and noisier scale.