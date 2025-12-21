Top of the Week: Conspiracy theory about the death of Ma. Catalina “Cathy” Cabral, public-works-funds-scandal witness and alleged participant. Strong credible evidence may dispel that theory.

Many in the public sector are skeptical, even insensitive and bereft of compassion, as in comments like: “Could we expect the other suspected thieves to leap to their death too?”
The theory of an increasingly suspicious public (for a good reason) about a would-be state witness to the multi-billion-peso looting of public works funds is that Cabral, 61, was pushed to her death Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, from a cliff along Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet.
The suspects? Those who’d benefit from her death.
DILG chief Jonvic Remulla says their investigation showed she died of “blunt force trauma before jumping to death.”
Did she jump or was she pushed? According to autopsy, Remulla says, “no signs of foul play.” Suicide was the “probable reason.”
Key person in budget process was afraid of heights and loved ‘I Will Survive’
The woman described by a DPWH insider as a “key gatekeeper in the budgeting process” --- thus a valuable witness to the looting of billions of pesos -- once publicly disclosed insight into her persona:
She feared heights.
She loved the song “I Will Survive.”
Cabral died from or before a fall from a cliff estimated to be 10-story-building high. And she didn’t survive.
Why Lapu-Lapu City RTC is the venue for trial of Sara Discaya P96.5M on alleged ‘ghost’ project in Davao Occidental. Cebu court is designated anti-graft court.
Some Cebuanos will have the chance to watch the trial right in the courtroom.
Lapu-Lapu City RTC has assumed full jurisdiction over two criminal complaints of malversation and graft linked to the Davao Occidental project.
They were initially filed with the Digos RTC.
Under SC guidelines, corruption-related cases arising from infrastructure projects shall be “forwarded to the nearest designated anti-graft court of the nearest judicial region.”
The presiding executive judge determines the the nearest judicial region.
Sara Discaya was taken to Lapu-Lapu City at weekend. There was no report about the physical transfer of her co-accused, contractor Marie Roma Rimando and eight others, DWPH engineers but apparently they were turned over to NBI custody.