Top of the Week: Conspiracy theory about the death of Ma. Catalina “Cathy” Cabral, public-works-funds-scandal witness and alleged participant. Strong credible evidence may dispel that theory.

Many in the public sector are skeptical, even insensitive and bereft of compassion, as in comments like: “Could we expect the other suspected thieves to leap to their death too?”

The theory of an increasingly suspicious public (for a good reason) about a would-be state witness to the multi-billion-peso looting of public works funds is that Cabral, 61, was pushed to her death Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, from a cliff along Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet.

The suspects? Those who’d benefit from her death.

DILG chief Jonvic Remulla says their investigation showed she died of “blunt force trauma before jumping to death.”

Did she jump or was she pushed? According to autopsy, Remulla says, “no signs of foul play.” Suicide was the “probable reason.”