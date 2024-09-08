Top of the Week: Ex-mayor Alice Guo’s back in country after arrest in Indonesia but where’s Pastor Apollo Quiboloy? In heaven, says VP Sara, ‘he he.’ Wait, they just caught the elusive pastor.

OUSTED Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, accused of spying for China and other crimes, was arrested in Jakarta Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 and flown back to the country two days later. She was served her Philippine arrest warrant at Camp Crame.
No wrinkle, except for selfies showing a happy-faced Alice and smiling Filipino officials who escorted her home. A “fan meet,” unprofessional conduct of the officials: Senators Honchiveros and Gatchalian fumed.
As to Quiboloy, the religious/cult leader was still at large 16 days Sunday Morning, on day 15, Sept. 8, counting from Aug. 24 when 2,000 police trooped to Kingdom of Jesus Christ Compound in Davao City. DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said Saturday, Sept. 7 Quibololy was still in the compound. They just didn’t know where specifically in the 30-hectare property. By late Sunday afternoon, DILG announced Quiboloy’s fall.
The wrinkles: aside from the “overkill” on the number of law enforcers and the use of women police (who were frisked by KJOC people for weapons), there were the diggings in search of tunnels where Quiboloy could be hiding, and an RTC “protection” ruling, which the C.A. later nullified.
Government officials need to learn how not to smile at the camera in a “selfie” situation. Or so it must be in wake of some senators’ outrage.
Public officials, especially politicians, are used to smiling at cameras when they find themselves in a “pang-social media” setting.
The wide grin is automatic, comes on without thinking.
Maybe the offended senators have forgotten that. Government officials may need to take a crash course on “right conduct” when they pose with accused or suspected criminals. Or is that even in government personnel’s Code of Conduct?
VP Duterte-Carpio’s jest on the pastor being in heaven could be a dig on Quiboloy’s claim he made quick visits to his ‘father.’
That issue won’t be resolved unless the photo and the ID itself are examined by independent experts. Was the mayor’s ID genuine and indeed issued by the mayor?
Perhaps higher leadership in government could verify that. It might stop the routine practice of just denying accusations and letting the question hang.
A denial is supposed to close the case with the issue unresolved. The public won’t know whether the accusation is true and the denial is ritual b.s. In this case, the excuses or explanations from the mayor are not affirmed or refuted.
Was this photo edited, photo-shopped to discredit Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Chan, who denied a City Hall ID was issued to a Chinese national arrested in Pogo raid?
