Top of the Week: Ex-mayor Alice Guo’s back in country after arrest in Indonesia but where’s Pastor Apollo Quiboloy? In heaven, says VP Sara, ‘he he.’ Wait, they just caught the elusive pastor.

OUSTED Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, accused of spying for China and other crimes, was arrested in Jakarta Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 and flown back to the country two days later. She was served her Philippine arrest warrant at Camp Crame.

No wrinkle, except for selfies showing a happy-faced Alice and smiling Filipino officials who escorted her home. A “fan meet,” unprofessional conduct of the officials: Senators Honchiveros and Gatchalian fumed.

As to Quiboloy, the religious/cult leader was still at large 16 days Sunday Morning, on day 15, Sept. 8, counting from Aug. 24 when 2,000 police trooped to Kingdom of Jesus Christ Compound in Davao City. DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said Saturday, Sept. 7 Quibololy was still in the compound. They just didn’t know where specifically in the 30-hectare property. By late Sunday afternoon, DILG announced Quiboloy’s fall.

The wrinkles: aside from the “overkill” on the number of law enforcers and the use of women police (who were frisked by KJOC people for weapons), there were the diggings in search of tunnels where Quiboloy could be hiding, and an RTC “protection” ruling, which the C.A. later nullified.