Top of the Week: Fixing this huge problem

What would people expect from the rallies: remove the president, as two presidents were forced out in the first and second Edsa Revolutions? With the twin dilemma: Who’d take over if the warring forces don’t agree on mode of succession?

Yet the protests are crucial to change. It cannot be business as usual, “we’ll get even in the next election,” knowing we may not because people forget and get bought.

Still “revolutions” are no longer like they used to be and the cost has gone up. Can they do as they did in 1986 and 2001: expel Marcos Sr. and Joseph Estrada?

PROSPECT of that is dim, unless President Marcos Jr. would’ve a change of mind and heart and admit he’s no longer fit to govern, as many people contend he has become.

Or unless military and police would withdraw their support from the Government and the United States would want him out, which seems unlikely as he has “identified” himself with the Americans while the Dutertes have “aligned” with China.

How could the country >punish the corrupt, >recover the loot in hundreds of millions cash and >adopt changes in policy that would stop if not reduce the bleeding in public funds?

Most probably it cannot, not when prime suspects in the “massive, methodical and ruthless stealing” are the top leaders, along with key officials and senators and congressmen and congresswomen?