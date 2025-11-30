Top of the Week: Fixing this huge problem

What would people expect from the rallies: remove the president, as two presidents were forced out in the first and second Edsa Revolutions? With the twin dilemma: Who’d take over if the warring forces don’t agree on mode of succession?
Yet the protests are crucial to change. It cannot be business as usual, “we’ll get even in the next election,” knowing we may not because people forget and get bought.
Still “revolutions” are no longer like they used to be and the cost has gone up. Can they do as they did in 1986 and 2001: expel Marcos Sr. and Joseph Estrada?
PROSPECT of that is dim, unless President Marcos Jr. would’ve a change of mind and heart and admit he’s no longer fit to govern, as many people contend he has become.
Or unless military and police would withdraw their support from the Government and the United States would want him out, which seems unlikely as he has “identified” himself with the Americans while the Dutertes have “aligned” with China.
How could the country >punish the corrupt, >recover the loot in hundreds of millions cash and >adopt changes in policy that would stop if not reduce the bleeding in public funds?
Most probably it cannot, not when prime suspects in the “massive, methodical and ruthless stealing” are the top leaders, along with key officials and senators and congressmen and congresswomen?
If neither Marcos Jr. nor Sara Duterte, then who, a junta?
MARCOS forces wouldn’t want PBBM taken out. And anti-Duterte forces would rather keep Marcos Jr. than have Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio take over. Not Sara who was impeached but not tried for various offenses, including corruption.
The people’s -- and kingmakers’ -- choice would seem to be limited between one accused, publicly but not formally indicted, of corruption and/or extreme incompetence and another against whom probable cause of committing impeachable crimes, including corruption, has been found. We’re between the devil and the deep blue sea, never mind trying to single out the devil.
Would VP Sara’s edge be that she was not actually tried by the Senate and thus she was not yet heard and the cases against her not yet proved? But PBBM is similarly situated, even farther from removal by impeachment than Duterte is.
A citizen’s lament says it for many of us.
We pay for all the mistakes and wrongdoings funded by our tax money. We end up being taxed more heavily and our country getting poorer every day. Worse our country has become the laughing stock of the world. Let’s stop this madness!... I feel like a small voice in the wilderness, I’m lighting a small candle in the dark. Yet we can ask others
to add their voices to ours and light more candles.
Atty.Jun Mantuerto,
in a Nov. 30, 2025 post
‘Insertion’ and ‘allocation’: not dirty words before
“Insertion” is the act of putting something into inside something else. Or it’s something you put inside something else.
“Allocation” is the process of giving someone their part of a total amount of something to use in a particular way.
Two terms, as defined above by Cambridge Dictionary, used to describe phases in the budget process of Congress. The words are innocent-meaning/sounding, except when humorists apply them to some congressmen “inserting” the wife and/or the mistress and “allocating” upkeep money.
With hundred millions of pesos disclosed and admitted as having been stolen in government flood control projects, “insertion” and “allocation” have become dirty words as they were essential steps in the criminal pilfering of the public funds.
Sea ambulance for Cebu Province: Dispute is not whether it’s good (it’s great) but on why they couldn’t tell the public they were still testing it. They had to gush over it like actual owners, when they still weren’t.
THE suspicion is that Capitol officials cut corners but weren’t fast enough to complete acquisition. Now they have to follow the procurement law diligently. People have become curious.
All this because the Provincial Board, after a long, long dormancy over multiple terms, decided to do its job this time.