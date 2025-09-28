Top of the Week: Flood funds fraud: What to believe, whom to trust

[] NBI recommends that 21 persons be prosecuted by DOJ. That doesn’t include all or most of all the individuals who each had a part in the massive conspiracy that resulted in loss of billions of public funds.

Surely, not the people at the top who made things happen. Surely, not everyone whom the public thinks were in on the gargantuan theft or were so dumb they didn’t know or didn’t care.

[] How high on rungs of government had had the looting reached? The President and his executive secretary? The ex-House speaker? The ex-DPWH secretary?

Names that before couldn’t be named. Now that they’re named, couldn’t be charged?

At their level, they either colluded with the looters or were dumb enough to be so clueless.

The agencies and bodies are assessing, but who’re doing that: the Senate, the House, NBI and DOJ? The ICI or Independent Commission on Infrastructure. People suspect those are controlled or influenced by the President.

[] Hard to distinguish hero from villain. On whose side are Senate President Tito Sotto, Blue Ribbon head Ping Lacson and Sen. Rodante Marcoleta on? At times, they looked like they were on the side of truth; then they didn’t -- or seemed to be with some force of evil.

They’re identified with a political party or bloc in the Senate. The public doesn’t mind until the senator pushes or opposes a move that tends to protect a top honcho and is thus unmasked.

[] Underlying motive of moves and counter-moves in the events that hold the nation’s attention: who’ll be in power beyond June 30, 2028.

The impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, the arrest and transfer of her father, ex-President Rodrigo to the International Criminal Court, the exposure of the flood scandal. All that sprung from the plot to keep power beyond the six-year term.

The assumption is that the people’s choice is limited: between the Marcoses and the Dutertes who are both accountable to old and new charges of corruption.

MIMIC-INSPIRING IMAGES AT HEARING

Sometimes, interesting photos catch public interest, drawing humor instead of anger, as the Senate president winking at a witness and a diabetic star witness sipping a can of Coke.