Top of the Week: FLOODS across the land required FLOOD CONTROL that unleashed unimaginably huge CORRUPTION in Congress, the Senate, DPWH and among contractors.

Billions of pesos have been lost in public funds, supposedly spent for projects that turn out to be substandard, inferior or non-existent or ghost, even as the calamity of flooding continues to afflict many parts of the country, including Cebu.
P545 billion spent on flood control since July 2022.
Sen. Panfilo Lacson alleges that only half of the P2 trillion (US$.61 billion) -- allocated for flood control over a period of 15 years -- or 40% went to implementation.
President Marcos Jr. himself said 20% of flood control projects -- or about P100 billion of total spending -- went to only 15 contractors.
20%-25% of money goes to ‘funder,’ the legislator who secured the money. The rest must go to DPWH and contractor.
The congressman who secured the funds by proposal insertion or transfer in the course of appropriation?
DPWH that implements the project or produces the papers that show it’s implemented even if it’s not?
The contractor who necessarily colludes with DPWH and the congressman and divides the cash?
The House and the Senate each has ethics committees that can inquire into the scandal. The public though may be skeptical if Congress can be impartial when its public image and integrity are at stake.
PUBLIC REACTION
P7.3 billion for 96 contracts in flood control projects from 2022 to 2025. QM got 1 of 5 from all the projects. #4 in top 15 list released by President BBM. With a P1.25M starting capital, which Quirante counters with the claim of a much larger contracting capacity.
Sen. Rodante Marcoleta to Allan Quirante of GM Builders, at Senate hearing.