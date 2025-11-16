Top of the Week: Floods funds scandal

ICI still has to prove that it is independent.

And DPWH is assessing DPWH work?

THE Independent Commission for Infrastruction (ICI) has been hounded with the distrust of a public that cannot see a body created by the President doing its job independently.

The skepticism increased when Zaldy Co, accused chief implementer of the fraud, has come out to identify and point to the President and the former speaker as beneficiaries, if not participants.

As to DPWH assessing whether the projects were substandard or nonexistent as ghosts, how can the public accept its findings when some of these people could be the same engineers and technicians who reviewed and certified them?