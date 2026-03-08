Top of the Week: Four local mysteries, not totally baffling but have not been resolved. Not made clear to the public, with no serious effort of those who govern to demystify them.

1. FLOOD CONTROL FUNDS. How much of the P26 billion-to-P83 billion largesse for Cebu’s congressional districts from 2023 to 2025 has been lost or wasted?
Eleven House members and ex-members representing Cebu congressional districts were named and the respective “allocables” and “non-allocables” specified.
What the projects are and where they are located supposedly have been identified and presumably determined if they were completed for real, not ghost, and were not substandard. The still-to-be released official report though may not include kickbacks, whether the Cebu lawmakers resisted the confirmed practice or succumbed.
Yet the state of the projects will tell if government money was stolen and how much, whether any of it can be recovered and the culprits prosecuted.
The lawmakers, current and ex, whom the public suspects of pocketing public funds, have been understandably silent. But incumbent governors and mayors should actively look into the state of the projects.
The funds already belong to their respective localities. It’s a duty to find out about the projects where the money was supposed to have gone.
2. GARBAGE DISPOSAL. Cebu City cannot rely for long on a 60-km and expensive dumping site, along with the allegedly unwise use of SRP as holding spot.
The City is hard-pressed on emergency measures and the “permanent” solution to the crisis.
City leaders’ public exchange of views so far indicates an ambiguous system of decision-making, even with the process provided by law.
Given the urgency of the problem and past incidents of corruption because of the big money involved, the public must know what’s being decided and how.
Consider the public safety issue involved, highlighted by the Binaliw landfill collapse. Deaths and injuries and ill health of nearby residents in the future can be blamed on present decision-makers.
3. HUGE SLASH OF APO LAND PENALTIES. From P1.218 billion, in assessed liabilities of Apo Land and Quarry Corp., to P211.56 million.
Who decided on the “massive reduction,” caused reportedly by the removal of extraction taxes on materials sourced from private property? The reduced amount of P211.56 million will pay only for environmental enhancement fees, monitoring fees and limited penalties.
The Provincial Board, to which Gov. Pam Baricuatro has tossed the issue, will look into the compromise to see if the interest of the Province has not been crapped on.
4. LESSONS FROM BINALIW TRAGEDY AND CHANGES ON POLICY. Not only on the solid waste disposal system but also on development projects in the area, which obviously contributed to the recent destructive flooding.
If there has been an investigation into the collapse of a mountain of garbage in Binaliw, resulting in the death of 36 people, the results must guide changes on policy for development of the site of the tragedy and similar locations of the city.
No such inquiry?
Policymakers can still adopt changes on the rules, improvements that will help save lives and destruction of property.
Acts of God cannot be the sole culprit. The rains and winds can inflict less harm if the government were more diligent and honest. The billions of pesos on flood control could’ve helped if used actually for their purpose.