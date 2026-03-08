Top of the Week: FOUR LOCAL MYSTERIES, not totally baffling but have not been resolved. Not made clear to the public, with no serious effort of those who govern to demystify them.

1. FLOOD CONTROL FUNDS. How much of the P26 billion-to-P83 billion largesse for Cebu’s congressional districts from 2023 to 2025 has been lost or wasted?

Eleven House members and ex-members representing Cebu congressional districts were named and the respective “allocables” and “non-allocables” specified.

What the projects are and where they are located supposedly have been identified and presumably determined if they were completed for real, not ghost, and were not substandard. The still-to-be released official report though may not include kickbacks, whether the Cebu lawmakers resisted the confirmed practice or succumbed.

Yet the state of the projects will tell if government money was stolen and how much, whether any of it can be recovered and the culprits prosecuted.

The lawmakers, current and ex, whom the public suspects of pocketing public funds, have been understandably silent. But incumbent governors and mayors should actively look into the state of the projects.

The funds already belong to their respective localities. It’s a duty to find out about the projects where the money was supposed to have gone.