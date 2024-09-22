Top of the Week: Issues left to hang this weekend in Cebu include poll slates, old quarrels.

1. Whom will Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia and MCWD chief Joey Daluz team up with for the 2025 election?
Or will they turn out to be a tandem?
2. What’s the impact of Tomas Osmeña’s allegation in Congress against Michael Dino, who was a ‘factor’ in 2022 elections? How would it ‘impact’ forces in 2025 race?
3. What would Tomas tell the House Quad Committee about Cebu killings in the Duterte war on drugs?
4. What did Gwen Garcia’s lawyer mean in saying there’s ‘no immediate legal risk’ to the governor from the Supreme Court ruling that ordered her to pay U.S. $700,000 to claimant HSBC?
MAYOR-VM PAIRING. Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, MCWD board chairman Joey Daluz, and former councilor Dave Tumulak attended the launching of a concert-political activity last Tuesday night, Sept. 17, 2024.
Tongues wagged and Thursday’s headline leaped out in shouting all-caps: GARCIA-DALUZ TANDEM?
Not much to support the speculation was their being seen together in public for a political gig. Raymond Alvin, Joey and Dave (who ran for city mayor in 2022 and placed third with hefty 132,510 votes) said they were just old friends who decided to attend one and the same function (with four Barug councilors who might bolt from Team Rama in that party).
As expected, they weren’t telling anything definite, as most politicians tend to keep their plans secret until the filing of COCs or candidacy certificates.
RE-IGNITING OLD FEUDS. Osmeña, multiple-term ex-Cebu City mayor and former one-term city congressman, last Thursday, Sept. 19 testified before the House Quad Committee. He apparently used the forum to lash at two blast-from-the-past enemies, former presidential assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino and ex-city police chief Royina Garman, who tangled with him on a number of local issues during parts of Tomas’s 2016-2019 stint as mayor.
People wondered if Osmeña’s attack on national stage would lead to any investigation and prosecution against two Duterte allies and add strength to anti-Osmeña forces in the next election, in which he’s fielding Councilor Nestor Archival as Tomas’s mayor and himself as vice mayor.
HE’LL TELL CONGRESS ABOUT CEBU KILLINGS.
A police officer (already deceased) known for his close ties with Tomas Osmeña allegedly was tied to some extrajudicial murders in Cebu when Tomas was city mayor. And Osmeña announced last week he might testify about what he knew. What would he disclose to the committee without dragging out skeletons he’d rather stay buried?
GOVERNOR’S DEBT. Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia’s lawyer didn’t say she owed HSBC money amounting to 700,000 U.S. dollars, not counting interest and legal fees. He said in a press statement last Saturday, Sept. 14, following the Supreme Court decision promulgated in 2023 but announced only last Sept. 10, the lawyer said there was “no real imminent threat of enforcement of civil liability.”
She cannot be ordered to pay the debt, not immediately or in the near future. Is that how the lawyer wanted the public to understand the SC ruling, which reportedly rejected her appeal to block a court order to pay the money?
Slogan that a concert launched clashes with Mike Rama’s thrust to ape Singapore
Intended or not, “Cebu Now Na!” which was reported as a “political initiative,” conflicts with the policy that Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama laid down before the Ombudsman ordered his suspension on May 8, 2024.
Mayor Mike’s thrust has been to make the city “Singapore-like, with Melbourne features and Taiwan training.”
Rama’s rival for the mayor’s seat, using a concert as launch pad, apparently will be batting for Cebu’s own.