Top of the Week: Issues left to hang this weekend in Cebu include poll slates, old quarrels.

1. Whom will Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia and MCWD chief Joey Daluz team up with for the 2025 election?

Or will they turn out to be a tandem?

2. What’s the impact of Tomas Osmeña’s allegation in Congress against Michael Dino, who was a ‘factor’ in 2022 elections? How would it ‘impact’ forces in 2025 race?

3. What would Tomas tell the House Quad Committee about Cebu killings in the Duterte war on drugs?

4. What did Gwen Garcia’s lawyer mean in saying there’s ‘no immediate legal risk’ to the governor from the Supreme Court ruling that ordered her to pay U.S. $700,000 to claimant HSBC?

MAYOR-VM PAIRING. Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, MCWD board chairman Joey Daluz, and former councilor Dave Tumulak attended the launching of a concert-political activity last Tuesday night, Sept. 17, 2024.

Tongues wagged and Thursday’s headline leaped out in shouting all-caps: GARCIA-DALUZ TANDEM?

Not much to support the speculation was their being seen together in public for a political gig. Raymond Alvin, Joey and Dave (who ran for city mayor in 2022 and placed third with hefty 132,510 votes) said they were just old friends who decided to attend one and the same function (with four Barug councilors who might bolt from Team Rama in that party).

As expected, they weren’t telling anything definite, as most politicians tend to keep their plans secret until the filing of COCs or candidacy certificates.