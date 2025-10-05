Top of the Week: ‘Linog’

Road traffic on the way to the north Cebu towns and Bogo City has been delaying the flow of water and food to the victims.

It would seem that many people would want to go to the north with their relief goods in their own vehicles. The route to the city was already clogged up pre-earthquake. It’s been a lot worse, several hours worse, after the earthquake.

CHARITY IS LAUDABLE; PASSION TO HELP OVERWHELMS. BUT THEY DON’T WANT YOU THERE. Vehicles jam the roads and bog the flow of assistance materials, especially when they carry only few goods.

Traffic drags down, deprives victims of direly needed help.

Maybe some donors have relatives and friends among the victims to give them to; others may want to give to the beneficiaries themselves, part of the “feel-good” ritual of giving; still others may not trust carriers -- even if they’re government, or especially if they’re government -- and would rather witness the transfer.

DIDN’T HAPPEN BEFORE; SYSTEM, COORDINATION. The traffic element was unforeseen. While private donors may not be dissuaded, other means of transport are available and must have been considered, such as by barge, as suggested by a town mayor or any other means the National Government can provide. (President Bongbong visited the site and talked with local officials; that couldn’t be squeezed in between the PR-mandated video/photo-shoots?)

People assumed there’s a system and coordination for the affected local governments and Capitol. The results so far tell the public it has not worked well enough. The plea of the governor for private donors to put off their trip to Cebu north and the pause on accepting volunteers were obviously moves to lessen the seeming confusion and speed up the aid.

In contrast, critics of the governor haven’t slowed down in criticisms, which she must also expect, given how Cebu politics works and her own sniping at alleged lapses and faults of her predecessor.