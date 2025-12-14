Top of the Week: Many are skeptical over anti-dynasty bill. At least, 4-decades-old issue is finally up for legislative debate. Before you defend or assail, know what the bill prohibits, allows. Is it for real or a ruse?

It will finally implement the mandate of the Constitution against dynasticism, according to proponents and defenders of the bill.

It doesn’t serve the constitutional purpose. Instead it will institutionalize dynasticism, say the critics of the bill.

Independent views say the proposed ban is weak but it’s a beginning, a start.

Many people have still to read the bill and understand what it prohibits and what it allows. Apply the provisions to the present “dynasty” situation in your province, district, city or town.

The public expects a full discussion on the bill before it is pushed through. The Palace cautions against a rushed, half-baked measure.”