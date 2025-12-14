Top of the Week: Many are skeptical over anti-dynasty bill. At least, 4-decades-old issue is finally up for legislative debate. Before you defend or assail, know what the bill prohibits, allows. Is it for real or a ruse?

HOUSE BILL 6771, or Anti-Political Dynasty bill, filed Dec. 11, 2025 by administration leaders in the House, has raised two opposing views.
It will finally implement the mandate of the Constitution against dynasticism, according to proponents and defenders of the bill.
It doesn’t serve the constitutional purpose. Instead it will institutionalize dynasticism, say the critics of the bill.
Independent views say the proposed ban is weak but it’s a beginning, a start.
Many people have still to read the bill and understand what it prohibits and what it allows. Apply the provisions to the present “dynasty” situation in your province, district, city or town.
The public expects a full discussion on the bill before it is pushed through. The Palace cautions against a rushed, half-baked measure.”
What the bill prohibits: a quick glance
IT will bar relatives up to the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity:
--- of national elective officials from holding other national elective officials;
--- from running for the same congressional office in a legislative district at the same time;
--- of provincial elective officials from holding other elective posts in the same provincial government;
--- of municipal or city officials from holding other elective posts in the same or municipal government;
--- of barangay elective officials from holding elective posts in the same barangay.
Prohibition is based on territory or government level.
Does not prohibit cross-level or cross-jurisdiction dynasties. Does not prohibit a dynast from immediately succeeding an incumbent relative in the next election.
Amid noise over what’s being done and what’s promised regardingthe “new pork barrel,” Cebuanos wonder if some or any of the 11 Cebu-based legislators would be charged, even jailed. And whether the post-scandal response would help curb corruption.
EVEN as Cebu wants to know how much of the P83.3 billion allotted for the almost a dozen congressmen and congresswomen was actually spent on the projects and how much was lost to corruption.
DONE. Multiple complaints for plunder, bribery, malversation and graft filed against VP Sara Duterte, 15 others.
PROMISED. Arrest warrants will be issued Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 against lawmakers and government officials linked to anomalous flood-control projects.
Suing political enemies, this time with a relative as surrogate or proxy
One Dr. Janos Vizcayno, son-in-law of Cebu Gov. Baricuatro, this week (Dec. 11, 2025) filed a cyber libel complaint against Byron Garcia, brother of former governor Gwen Garcia.
Days before, on Dec. 5, Byron Garcia filed an administrative complaint against against Guv Pam over a P2.6 million renovation of the governor’s office without securing clearance from the National Historical Commission. Earlier still, on Nov. 11, Byron charged Baricuatro criminally over a published AI-generated photoshowing her in a Swat uniform.
Surrogates or proxies in “politically-motivated” lawsuits are routinely filed by some unknown person who’s hard to trace to the politician. In the above cases, relatives take the cudgel; no hiding of motive.