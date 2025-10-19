Top of the Week: News sources, leaders who asked media, Don’t make us look ugly in photos you publish.

Plain fear, or paranoia, over the ‘BIG ONE’

Phivolcs has talked of the “possibility” of the “Big One” earthquake to strike Metro Manila as time goes close to 2058.

Yet many, including those outside Manila, fear that it would come any time, any day or night. Fear or paranoia, it has been stoked by the surge of information, some of which are baseless and wild, from various media platforms.