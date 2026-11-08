Top of the Week: Night Market operations flawed, back to business

Ombudsman finds mayor guilty of neglect of duty on Colon Night Market operations in 2024. Mayor Archival accepts penalty and the night market resumes business. Have flaws been corrected? Safeguards and measures adopted?
There were changes, including operating hours and coordinating with DPWH on traffic rerouting and road closures, but no talk about whether the City would still get the short end of the bargain, which loss in revenue mostly prompted Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. to sue.
Mayor beamed that the anti-graft agency found only simple neglect and penalty of one month’s pay is only about between P196,199 and P226,319 (salary grade 30.)
And complainant Councilor Jun Alcover? He already proved a point, he said, and will no longer go back to the Ombudsman.
The unfinished business, of course, not just for Alcover but for the City Council to look at the terms again and see if the LGU is not being fried in its own lard (the Cebu version is more colorful.).
WARNING, OR SPINNING, WORLDWIDE ‘CRISIS’
LOCALIZED political scandals, I.T. hardware failures, banks, and unrelated internet updates are being grouped to spin a narrative of worldwide panic.
“Store emergency food and water. Prepare for a worldwide crisis, not excluding a third world war.”
The crisis mode is on in some sector of social media.
Canard, we are told by the proverbial cooler guys. There’s no global shutdown, comes the assurance amid some threat of panic.
Yet when can we be sure it is fake news and there’s no worldwide crisis creeping and soon to blow up in our faces?
Trump repeatedly told Americans ‘Pretend I’m on the ballot,” and they did.
They rejected him by showing a massive “blue wave” that swept Democrats into control of both Senate and House of Representatives.
Midterm election results were not just a staggering
defeat of Republican candidates. It was a repudiation of President Trump himself, his politics and policies, his style of governance.
The rejection of everything Trump also showed he was clueless about the real American sentiment.
Yes, he is still the US president but he could be lamest of lame ducks in American history and for a chief executive with his gargantuan ego, it could be hellish.