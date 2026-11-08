Top of the Week: Night Market operations flawed, back to business

Ombudsman finds mayor guilty of neglect of duty on Colon Night Market operations in 2024. Mayor Archival accepts penalty and the night market resumes business. Have flaws been corrected? Safeguards and measures adopted?

There were changes, including operating hours and coordinating with DPWH on traffic rerouting and road closures, but no talk about whether the City would still get the short end of the bargain, which loss in revenue mostly prompted Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. to sue.

Mayor beamed that the anti-graft agency found only simple neglect and penalty of one month’s pay is only about between P196,199 and P226,319 (salary grade 30.)

And complainant Councilor Jun Alcover? He already proved a point, he said, and will no longer go back to the Ombudsman.

The unfinished business, of course, not just for Alcover but for the City Council to look at the terms again and see if the LGU is not being fried in its own lard (the Cebu version is more colorful.).