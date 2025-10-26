Top of the Week: ‘No to Corruption’ protests during half-time have become the thing for University of the Philippines Pep Squad and the De La Salle University Animo Squad in their schools’ current basketball matches.

In saying, ‘I’ll never betray the Dutertes,’ Regal Oliva might mean her commentary henceforth won’t criticize former president Digong Duterte and any of FPRRD’s politician children. If that wasn’t clear before vlogging/influencing, it’s a bit specific now.

That may shed some light on her brand of vlogging and her plan in politics. She’d be a stronger bet in another run for Congress in 2028. But on vlogging, , from her own assessment, she may need better, less “poor writing” and more “sensitivity” to feelings of the ex-president and his loyal supporters.

[A report said R.O. has 1.4 million viewers, down from 1.6 million before the anti-Duterte vlog.)