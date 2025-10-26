Top of the Week: ‘No to Corruption’ protests during half-time have become the thing for University of the Philippines Pep Squad and the De La Salle University Animo Squad in their schools’ current basketball matches.

They would perform together in a joint, unified shout against corruption. Anyone linked to the flood control funds scandal would shun showing up at any of these games.
One could be hooted down, his name reverberating in a thunderous condemnation from the huge number of assembled basketball fans, who’re among the millions of Filipinos outraged by the serial, humongous looting conspiracy.
In saying, ‘I’ll never betray the Dutertes,’ Regal Oliva might mean her commentary henceforth won’t criticize former president Digong Duterte and any of FPRRD’s politician children. If that wasn’t clear before vlogging/influencing, it’s a bit specific now.
That may shed some light on her brand of vlogging and her plan in politics. She’d be a stronger bet in another run for Congress in 2028. But on vlogging, , from her own assessment, she may need better, less “poor writing” and more “sensitivity” to feelings of the ex-president and his loyal supporters.
[A report said R.O. has 1.4 million viewers, down from 1.6 million before the anti-Duterte vlog.)
Like a virus or plague, ‘6-7’ has taken over U.S. kids’ minds. A language game, a slang that may soon vanish, “now that American adults talk about it so much.”
“6-7” (pronounced six-seveeeen) means nothing, a Gen Alpha phrase of the moment, which kids are shouting in U.S. classrooms, say, “when a teacher turns to page 67 when lunch is 6 to 7 minutes away or for no reason at all.”
Not since ‘69’ -- a sexual position -- in the 1960s and 1970s had caused this much disruption by a number, a report said.
‘Kahilas nimo yutz. Who do you think you are??? Tatay Digong Forever!’ Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro to Regal Oliva, whom she didn’t name. She later apologized to the LGBTQ+ community, not to Oliva.
“Nagbinayot ra ko ato… A term of endearment,” said the governor. Atty. Regal said the word (short for “bayot” or homosexual) was “painful and derogatory.”