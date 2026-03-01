Top of the Week: No, we’ve nothing to do with the U.S.-Israel offensive. Yes, the war can hurt us.

We are geographically far from the Middle East (7,200-7,900 kms. from Iran; 8,835-8,864 kms. from Israel). Yet the massive attack on Iran by the U.S. and Israel military Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 should make the nation worry about and brace for these immediate problems:
Disruption at the Strait of Hormuz, through which passes 20% of the world’s oil supply could push oil prices sky-high. A $10 spike in Brent crude prices would hurt the Philippine economy by P34.9 billion annually. Result: Higher prices for electricity, transportation, and basic goods.
Safety of Filipino workers, about 2.16 million, in the war-struck area is directly threatened. Even as the Government must handle evacuation and resettlement problems, particularly loss of jobs and money that OFWs contribute annually to the Philippine economy (placed at $10 billion).
Food supply would be scarcer and costlier, threatened by cuts in fertilizer imports, 66% of which come from Gulf countries.
The country’s ties with the U.S. and Israel, coupled with American military presence in the Philippines, could invite attack from Iran and its allies and drag us into their war.
It's war.
Killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- with civilian deaths, including scores of elementary school children -- will stoke the hate.
Iran’s unprecedented retaliation already shows that.
U.S. President Trump’s declaration that heavy bombings will continue tells us that it’s war and it’s on.
Not garbage talk. Mayor Archival on solid-waste disposal.
‘Broadened’ by experience of visit to Japan, Mayor Archival now pushes WTE. Epiphany.
Feb. 10, 2026: Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. said he will not allow the establishment of a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility in Binaliw, where a mountain of garbage collapsed on Jan. 8, 2026, killing 36 people. The mayor cited “the severe impact of the tragedy on the community.”
Feb. 14: Mayor Archival clarified that the tragedy and the pressure to find a permanent solution have put WTE “at the center of conversation.”
He was not opposed to WTE, provided, as he earlier said on Jan. 28, “it is implemented under clear and strict regulations from DENR.”
Feb. 28: During a trip to Japan, Mayor Archival said his “appreciation” for WTE had been “broadened” after examining the experience of cities like Yokohama and Tokyo.
How will the International Criminal Court (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber decide?
After it concluded Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, its confirmation-of-charges hearing against former President Rodrigo Duterte, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber has 60 days on how to decide his fate. More likely, it will move the case to trial under a Trial Chamber. It may request the prosecution though to amend the charges so as to meet the requirement of sufficient evidence and include other accused as principals or accomplices.
The reason, those favoring that option argue, is that the hearing merely determined the sufficiency of evidence to hold a trial, not sufficiency of evidence to convict.
Splitting hairs? Maybe, but they say ICC’s history ICC shows that line of judicial thinking.
Another option for the Pre-Trial Chamber is to adjourn and ask prosecution to provide more evidence, conduct more investigation, or amend the charge. Which means the ICC rules lean towards trying the accuse, like a bird in hand, not a bird in bush.
If the Pre-Trial Chamber is convinced that FPPRD was not guilty and no further evidence or probing could make him so, then Duterte goes home free.