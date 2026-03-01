Top of the Week: No, we’ve nothing to do with the U.S.-Israel offensive. Yes, the war can hurt us.

Not garbage talk. Mayor Archival on solid-waste disposal.

‘Broadened’ by experience of visit to Japan, Mayor Archival now pushes WTE. Epiphany.

Feb. 10, 2026: Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. said he will not allow the establishment of a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility in Binaliw, where a mountain of garbage collapsed on Jan. 8, 2026, killing 36 people. The mayor cited “the severe impact of the tragedy on the community.”

Feb. 14: Mayor Archival clarified that the tragedy and the pressure to find a permanent solution have put WTE “at the center of conversation.”

He was not opposed to WTE, provided, as he earlier said on Jan. 28, “it is implemented under clear and strict regulations from DENR.”

Feb. 28: During a trip to Japan, Mayor Archival said his “appreciation” for WTE had been “broadened” after examining the experience of cities like Yokohama and Tokyo.