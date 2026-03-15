Top of the Week: Not all compromises on tax debts Are equal.

On percentage of recovery, Pam’s is higher than Gwen’s, more than twice bigger:
2023 deal with DMC or Dolomite Mining Corp. had a 6.5% assessment recovery: P56.31 million collected out of P855.9 million assessment.
2026 deal with ALQC or Apo Land and Quarry Corp. will have a 17.36% assessment recovery: P211.56 million will be collected out of P1.218 billion original assessment.
On amount of tax originally assessed but not collected and in effect “lost,”Pam’s is bigger than Gwen’s:
Uncollected under 2026 Guv Pam deal will be P1,068,440,000 or more than one billion pesos.
Uncollected under then guv Gwen deal in 2023 was P799.58 million.
The other difference between the two compromises: The Gwen deal is done, approved by then guv Gwen and Provincial Board. The Pam deal, forged by mediation and approved by the governor, is still to be approved by the Provincial Board.
And this: No controversy, no noise over the 2023 deal. A lot of fireworks over the 2026 deal. The plain reason is that the Provincial Board is controlled by One Cebu Party, whose leader lost the governor’s seat in 2025 to Guv Pam, who is apparently now at war – or on the verge of it – with PB presiding officer Vice Gov. Glenn Soco.
Virtually, no checks and balances in 2023. There have been recurring verbal duels between Pam and Gwen or their camps since the new governor assumed office June 30, 2025.
What’s the military threat to the Philippines arising from Middle East war?
No direct military threat, say AFP and DND officials. We’re roughly 7,500 kms from Iran, beyond range of Iran’s maximum 2,000-3,000 km missiles.
Edca sites, the officials say, are Philippine-controlled facilities and are not and won’t be used as launching pads of the US against other countries.
In case of an open, world-war scale though, the Philippines, bound with a mutual defense treaty with the US most likely will be included in hostile attacks by enemies of America. The bombs wouldn’t be as distant away as the Middle East.
‘War’ at the Cebu Capitol
Governor Baricuatro said she was ready for war against her vice governor, Glenn Soco.
She spoke metaphorically, of course. But the image and sound of Guv Pam berating
VG Glenn reminded other people of a past governor.
“Is Guv Pam not reminded of the person she hated?” a government publicist from Toledo City asked.
Fallout from Middle East war on Philippine economy could be dreadful too. Increase in inflation and slowdown of GDP growth could be a “double shock.”
Some areas for economic fallout and risks:
Spiking of global oil prices ($100-$120 a barrel)
may raise starting March 17 domestic pump prices of diesel by P19.30 to P22.30 and gasoline by P14 to P17 per liter. Which might help raise inflation beyond the 2% to 4% target range.
GDP growth is estimated to reduce economic growth by 0.2%-0.4%. Household consumption, a key driver of the economy, will go down because of raised inflation and fuel costs. Supply chain and shipping operations will be disrupted with the closure of Strait of Hormuz, affecting 98% of the Philippines’ crude oil imports.
A four-day work week, starting with the executive department of the government, will reduce fuel consumption but may also slow down economic activity.
Peso will depreciate because of the continuing war and reduced remittances of dollars from abroad. The peso’s drop could go beyond the 59-60 level against the US dollar.