Top of the Week: Not all compromises on tax debts Are equal.

On percentage of recovery, Pam’s is higher than Gwen’s, more than twice bigger:

2023 deal with DMC or Dolomite Mining Corp. had a 6.5% assessment recovery: P56.31 million collected out of P855.9 million assessment.

2026 deal with ALQC or Apo Land and Quarry Corp. will have a 17.36% assessment recovery: P211.56 million will be collected out of P1.218 billion original assessment.

On amount of tax originally assessed but not collected and in effect “lost,”Pam’s is bigger than Gwen’s:

Uncollected under 2026 Guv Pam deal will be P1,068,440,000 or more than one billion pesos.

Uncollected under then guv Gwen deal in 2023 was P799.58 million.

The other difference between the two compromises: The Gwen deal is done, approved by then guv Gwen and Provincial Board. The Pam deal, forged by mediation and approved by the governor, is still to be approved by the Provincial Board.

And this: No controversy, no noise over the 2023 deal. A lot of fireworks over the 2026 deal. The plain reason is that the Provincial Board is controlled by One Cebu Party, whose leader lost the governor’s seat in 2025 to Guv Pam, who is apparently now at war – or on the verge of it – with PB presiding officer Vice Gov. Glenn Soco.

Virtually, no checks and balances in 2023. There have been recurring verbal duels between Pam and Gwen or their camps since the new governor assumed office June 30, 2025.