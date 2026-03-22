Top of the Week: Not 'either or.' not a choice between Marcos and Duterte.

These are problems the nation should face and struggle with at the same time. They’re not feuding pests in which we suffer one and swat the other.

Yet partisanship has split the nation into two warring camps – the Marcoses and that Dutertes – whose loyalist members believe they must support or oppose a country’s major decision on the basis of political affiliation or sentiment. Or in sheer cultism, where, to the followers, the idol has not done anything wrong and can do no wrong and the cult leader is equated always with the country’s good.

Apolitical and independent-minded Filipinos are sideswiped in the turmoil, their voices muted amid noise and confusion. Even the refuge of “choosing the lesser evil” when the nation is caught between “the devil and the deep blue sea” offers no comfort.

Congress pushes (1) impeachment and trial of VP Sara Duterte and (2) a bill that would institutionalize, instead of ban, political dynasties.

Even as the lawmakers slow down, if not give up, on the needed response to stop and punish mega theft of public funds and avert a dubious measure against dynasties.

Even as the country must brace for the economic juggernaut brought by the war in the Middle East and the prospect of war reaching’ our land.

And even as the nation must scramble for alternative in leadership: perhaps another kind of leader, unburdened by taint of proof or accusation of ineptness, corruption or other high crime.