Top of the Week: Pam Baricuatro-Gwen Garcia feud: the long-running and not-to-end-anytime-soon battle, which started in the runup to the May 2025 elections and has gone on and shown no sign of going away and vanishing before the next May 2028 race.

A POINTLESS if interesting feature lately is the “Compare Bam with Gwen” game, which pits the assets and accomplishments of one woman governor against another.

Not of much help to constituents who voted out the multiple-term leader presumably for a change, a “fresh vision” and necessarily different strategy and style.

And too soon for comparing hits and misses. The May 8, 2028 race is 756 days away from today, April 13, 2026.

Could be comparing an apple from a pomelo: Gwen had served five terms as governor (2004-2013, then 2019-2025). Pam still has to complete this June 30 her first year in office.

Silly? Yet Guv Pam has herself to blame too.

Her main campaign pitch was she could do better than ex-guv Gwen. And she has kept at it even after she was installed at the Capitol, when she ceased making victory (“300,000-vote lead”) statements.

Harping on it, with her dance moves synced to the sound of “Ale” (especially “beep-beep” and “saksakan nang ganda”) in Facebook reels, Pam struck at Gwen’s competitive spirit. That must have stung, deeply.

Aside from collateral benefit on entertainment, the Pam-Gwen rivalry could prod the sitting governor to do better beyond regular capacity. Unless it would but would not alter results in governance.

Trust attraction to the game – by the protagonists and their audience -- to wear off though. But without necessarily ending the skirmishes.

Social media creative people and equipment apparently have been signed up by each side to keep the flak flying.