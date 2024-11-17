Top of the Week: Political clans' 'fight to the death'

‘Straight talk, no filter,’ spiced with profanity or curse, which doesn’t respect even the Pope. But would it work again for the ex-president?
A COMEBACK a la Donald Trump, says one theory that circulated this week. The Philippine former president is running for election as Davao City mayor, aiming for a return to power he held more than two decades ago before leading the country from 2016 to 2022.
The news organization CNN said analysts think that Rody Duterte’s is more than a personal quest for power: It’s “an attempt to shore up support for his family against the Marcoses who have an opposing vision for the country, particularly its relationships with the U.S. and China.”
Or the rift may be plain offshoot of the Marcoses to hold on to the national seat of power beyond Bongbong’s six-year term. They’re up there now, no reason to yield to the Dutertes in 2028. The Dutertes, on the other hand, may just want to have their turn, Vice President Sara Duterte having given way to Bongbong back in 2022.
The fallout in the Dutertes’ alliance with the Marcoses -- not even halfway through the term of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and VP Sara after the tandem’s landslide win in 2022 -- has since “descended into public tirades and name-calling.”
The Dutertes are expected to win in their local bailiwicks in Davao but may not have more allies than the Marcoses will have in the other LGUs across the country.
The brash, filter-free talk may shock or floor people but may not last long. Even as Rody Duterte makes those brave admissions, he must know their consequences in terms of lawsuits from the country’s justice system or the International Criminal Court.
Were Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘death squads’ during his terms as mayor and president a fact or myth?
He talked about it when he was in power. Now he talks about it in Congress.
THE former president of the country told Congress he carried out a “war on drugs” during his term as chief executive, which led to the deaths of 12,000 Filipinos, according to the count of Human Rights Watch. In separate testimonies before the Senate and the House quad committee, he made admissions, including these:
He kept a death squad, using criminals to kill other criminals, while he was Davao City mayor, which he used as model for the entire country in going after traffickers and users of illegal drugs.
He told police to encourage criminals to fight back to give them a reason and justification to kill.
“Encourage them lumaban. Pagka lumaban, patayin ninyo para matapos na ang problema ko sa siyudad ko… Noong president ako, ganoon din sa command conference sa Malacanang ang utos ko.”
He claimed the police generals at the Senate hearing were all death squad mebers because killing criminals was ultimately part of their job.
Was Duterte just exaggerating, boasting, entertaining, kidding? He did that a lot when he was president, apparently even before that when he was mayor. He’d tell a tall tale, the audience laughs, and then he’d take it back or let it hang.
This now is in Congress, on record and under oath. The forum is official, with senators and House members making the inquiry for their legislative work. A lie can lead to contempt and its punishment.
IT WAS an admission against interest which, a congressman said, is “binding” upon Duterte. “Damning evidence,” a human rights lawyer said, that can be used against the ex-president in court.
The former president owned up responsibility for hundreds or thousands of deaths. Under our laws, the killers who followed his order would be liable as well.
Duterte, a lawyer and ex-prosecutor, must know that all the crimes cannot be embraced by one person to free other culprits. That’s not how the justice system works.
“Bring it on, investigate before I die.” Duterte said in effect. That may draw appreciation for courage and readiness to accept responsibility. There’s that hitch: Was the ex-president serious, or was Digong just playing to the gallery again?
Duterte and de Lima, political foes to the bone, sat, or were made to sit, beside each other.
AN awkward scene at the House inquiry, which led to posted images, some humorous and disturbing, including one that shows the former president about to throw a clenched fist.