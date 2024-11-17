Top of the Week: Political clans' 'fight to the death'

‘Straight talk, no filter,’ spiced with profanity or curse, which doesn’t respect even the Pope. But would it work again for the ex-president?

A COMEBACK a la Donald Trump, says one theory that circulated this week. The Philippine former president is running for election as Davao City mayor, aiming for a return to power he held more than two decades ago before leading the country from 2016 to 2022.

The news organization CNN said analysts think that Rody Duterte’s is more than a personal quest for power: It’s “an attempt to shore up support for his family against the Marcoses who have an opposing vision for the country, particularly its relationships with the U.S. and China.”

Or the rift may be plain offshoot of the Marcoses to hold on to the national seat of power beyond Bongbong’s six-year term. They’re up there now, no reason to yield to the Dutertes in 2028. The Dutertes, on the other hand, may just want to have their turn, Vice President Sara Duterte having given way to Bongbong back in 2022.

The fallout in the Dutertes’ alliance with the Marcoses -- not even halfway through the term of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and VP Sara after the tandem’s landslide win in 2022 -- has since “descended into public tirades and name-calling.”

The Dutertes are expected to win in their local bailiwicks in Davao but may not have more allies than the Marcoses will have in the other LGUs across the country.

The brash, filter-free talk may shock or floor people but may not last long. Even as Rody Duterte makes those brave admissions, he must know their consequences in terms of lawsuits from the country’s justice system or the International Criminal Court.

Were Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘death squads’ during his terms as mayor and president a fact or myth?

He talked about it when he was in power. Now he talks about it in Congress.