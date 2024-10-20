Top of the Week: ‘Premature execution’

1. Was the removal of Mike Rama, elected in 2022

as Cebu City mayor, premature and thus illegal?

2. Would cancellation of Rama’s COC for 2025 election, without waiting for finality of Ombudsman decision, be also premature and illegal?

Looks like a situation where legal maneuvers could end or ruin politicians’ long careers.

The Michael Rama camp contends that the mayor, already suspended by the Ombudsman for one year on the complaint of four Cebu City Government employees, (1) may not be removed from office and (2) may not be struck off the list of candidates until the ruling becomes final and executory.

DILG already did the first, having installed former Vice Mayor and Acting Raymond Alvin Garcia as full-fledged mayor, deeming Rama as dismissed and removed.

Comelec in a recent resolution said it would execute “immediately” any Ombudsman order of dismissal without waiting for the court to revolve the dispute. That would be devastating for dismissed officials like Rama and Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes who would run in the 2025 elections. A cancelled COC could mean the candidate is struck off the ballot or the votes cast for him are counted as invalid.

Both Mike Rama and Jonas Cortes are now with the Supreme Court, in petitions for certiorari, a relief they sought since they cannot appeal yet to Court of Appeals, not before the Ombudsman can rule on a motion for reconsideration.