Top of the Week: ‘Premature execution’

1. Was the removal of Mike Rama, elected in 2022
as Cebu City mayor, premature and thus illegal?
2. Would cancellation of Rama’s COC for 2025 election, without waiting for finality of Ombudsman decision, be also premature and illegal?
Looks like a situation where legal maneuvers could end or ruin politicians’ long careers.
The Michael Rama camp contends that the mayor, already suspended by the Ombudsman for one year on the complaint of four Cebu City Government employees, (1) may not be removed from office and (2) may not be struck off the list of candidates until the ruling becomes final and executory.
DILG already did the first, having installed former Vice Mayor and Acting Raymond Alvin Garcia as full-fledged mayor, deeming Rama as dismissed and removed.
Comelec in a recent resolution said it would execute “immediately” any Ombudsman order of dismissal without waiting for the court to revolve the dispute. That would be devastating for dismissed officials like Rama and Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes who would run in the 2025 elections. A cancelled COC could mean the candidate is struck off the ballot or the votes cast for him are counted as invalid.
Both Mike Rama and Jonas Cortes are now with the Supreme Court, in petitions for certiorari, a relief they sought since they cannot appeal yet to Court of Appeals, not before the Ombudsman can rule on a motion for reconsideration.
Sara Duterte-Carpio’s threat to dig Marcos Sr.’s body and dump it into West Philippine Sea ‘if you (Marcoses) don’t stop’
Apparently a ‘panumboy’ to what then President Rodrigo Duterte did in 2016 -- when he approved the burial of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at the Heroes’ Cemetery, despite protests of martial law victims -- Vice President Sara recalled last Friday (Oct. 18, 2024) the message she sent, via Sen. Imee Marcos’s chat group, date not disclosed.
Was it a Halloween prank or what? Must be. Or she was just venting anger. She’d be risking charges of desecrating the dead, as she said she’d do it herself. As to what the father did, this is part of the fallout from a decision on which he should’ve given a lot more thought.
When does an Ombudsman decision become final and executory? Ombudsman rule is contradicted by Comelec’s ‘executory even if not final’ policy.
When an Ombudsman decision can be executed at once since it is considered “final, executory, and unappealable”: when the penalty is public censure, reprimand, suspension, or a fine equivalent to one month salary.
In all other cases, the decision may be appealed to Court of Appeals on a petition for review within 15 days from written notice of the decision or order denying the motion for reconsideration.
That rule is in the Ombudsman’s publicized rules of procedure under “Most Frequently Asked Questions.”
The Comelec seems to have negated the intent of the Ombudsman rule on when its decision decision or order becomes final and executory.
To the Comelec, it will execute even non-final rulings from the Ombudsman regarding disqualification from office. The Comelec is independent and obviously not controlled or regulated by the Ombudsman but here the result is the absurdity of one government office granting the right of appeal and another government office denying that right.
DILG also enthusiastically supported the “immediate execution” line by promptly installing the respective vice mayors of Cebu City and Mandaue City, at the same time effectively evicting the mayors from seats of power.