Top of the Week: Private issues,public debate

1. Threesome: Carlos Yulo, his mom, his girl friend.

Must the public discuss Olympian’s personal affairs?

ECLIPSING the national euphoria over Carlos Yulo’s twin gold medal victories in the Paris Olympics is the public debate over his quarrel with his mother Angelica Poquiz-Yulo. The son, 24, had griped about how his mom handled his finances. The mom had disapproved his choice of girlfriend, a Tiktok content creator.

The issue has played out in news stories, interviews and posts in social media -- even with a press-con, featuring a top-caliber lawyers helping the mom navigate media waters, and published private notes between mother and son. Some people pleaded to leave the Filipino Olympian, the only second Filipino to win a gold medal after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz in the Tokyo Olympics.

The feud is a private matter, all right, but Yulo is public property, no less open to public scrutiny, it has turned out, than a movie star or an elective politician.

2. When one spouse is ‘in heat’ and the other refuses.

Must a senator publicly push for man’s ‘right’ to satisfy lust?