Top of the Week: Sara Duterte's quite-a-bombshell announcement

WHAT FILIPINO VOTERS MUST DREAD IN 2028

If the choice would be left to two political camps, both of which still have to account for “sins” against the people.

Some voters prefer Sara Duterte because President Marcos Jr. is alleged to have masterminded the behemoth of a fraud in infrastructure pork barrel aka allocables and insertions/diversions.

Other voters prefer BBM because Sara still has to explain spending of VP and DepEd confidential funds. On top of the offenses against humanity, which former president Rodrigo Duterte is facing before the ICC.

The choice does not have to be “either or.”

And does the nation have to disregard accountability because the contending persons are both accountable?

Or would it to come down to: picking the one with smaller sin, “the lesser evil”?