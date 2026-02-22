Top of the Week: Sara Duterte's quite-a-bombshell announcement

Vice President Sara Duterte Carpio declares she’s running for President in 2028. Because, she says, (1) she’s already being attacked anyway and (2) her 2022 teammate failed in their promises to the nation.
Observers say it’s strategic (some other contenders are effectively shut out) and shrewd defense (impeachment and other moves against her will be framed as political).
WHAT FILIPINO VOTERS MUST DREAD IN 2028
If the choice would be left to two political camps, both of which still have to account for “sins” against the people.
Some voters prefer Sara Duterte because President Marcos Jr. is alleged to have masterminded the behemoth of a fraud in infrastructure pork barrel aka allocables and insertions/diversions.
Other voters prefer BBM because Sara still has to explain spending of VP and DepEd confidential funds. On top of the offenses against humanity, which former president Rodrigo Duterte is facing before the ICC.
The choice does not have to be “either or.”
And does the nation have to disregard accountability because the contending persons are both accountable?
Or would it to come down to: picking the one with smaller sin, “the lesser evil”?
WHAT PASSION, PERVERSION PROMPTED THE KILLER TO BEHEAD A GIRL, 12, IN TOLEDO CITY?
Not much of a whodunit as why he did it and why so brutally.
A CCTV footage showed the victim, one Crystal Joy Abarquez, on a motorcycle, with the suspected killer Feb. 11, 2026. She was found a week later, last Friday, decapitated and her body tied to a tree.
The suspect is a second cousin of the victim. Why he killed her and in such a grisly manner still had no answer.
PEOPLE STILL NOT CLEAR OR NOT SURE ABOUT THE GARBAGE CRISIS IN CEBU CITY.
Here’s what Mayor Archival has told the public: Out of 500 tons that must be disposed of daily, 150 tons will be dumped in Consolacion. They still don’t know where to dispose of the remaining 350 tons.
And he made this plea to the City Council:
‘Tabangi ko. Ayaw ko’g sigiha’g igo.
If you have some suggestions…
put them on the table, istoryahan nato. Ayaw ko’g imbestigaha.