Top of the Week: Series of earthquakes in the country revives talk of being vulnerable to the ‘Big One.’

And the government’s Phivolcs people, who’re not the regular internet doomsayers, are talking about it, as if making the warning now would make their work easier.

Ten days after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck north Cebu, killing more than 70 people, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake Friday, hit the coast of southern Philippines, killing eight.

October 10 quake set off a magnitude 6.9 earthquake later in the day, prompting tsunami alerts.

The serial quakes inevitably led to public conversation about the “Big One” and the threats that come with living In the “Pacific Ring of Fire.” The “Big One” is a horseshoe-shaped zone, “string of underwater volcanoes and earthquake sites around the edges of the Pacific Ocean.”

This last few days, after the Bogo City and Davao City disasters one after the other, the “Big One” chatter spices news reports and images of shaken buildings and rattled people.

The “Big One” is a “looming 7.2 magnitude quake from 100-km. West Valley Fault predicted to hit Metro Manila with devastating force.”

If or when it would happen, no doubt there would be no more fuss over the massive corruption in government and prosecuting the perpetrators. Nothing else would matter, except maybe the 2028 election if that still could be held.

