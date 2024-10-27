Top of the Week: Staying alive in the race.

Mike Rama, Jonas Cortes -- among 100 or so government officials the Ombudsman has dismissed across the country and running in 2025 elections -- need the TRO, or some other legal basis, to stay in the competition.

And they got it from the Supreme Court.

But the reprieve has to be long enough for them to be included in the ballot, scheduled for printing in second week of December. Safe enough for them not to be kicked out or their votes invalidated by an adverse decision before votes are canvassed and winners proclaimed. The election results may even be a kind of confidence or rejection vote.

Whatever would happen after election day, they could at least be deemed to have taken part in the race. Small comfort but it wouldn’t be death stopping anyone. And it is what it is.