Top of the Week: Targeting Trump

ROMUALDEZ’S PUSHBACK: WOULD STRATEGY WORK?

Former House speaker Martin Romualdez used

all devices of defense and assault in rejecting liability for the massive and epic corruption in flood control funds and “mangling” of the 2025 national budget. Which would the nation accept?

DENIAL, NO MEA CULPA On personal benefit: “zero ghost projects” in his district in Leyte.

Om being mastermind: the process is so complex and collegial; he couldn’t have done it.

“COLLECTIVE ACT” OF 2 HOUSES Budget is not “a single-man document,” therefore, he said, he cannot be held personally liable for “technical amendments.”

“SOLELY EXECUTIVE” Once budget becomes law, implementing the projects is “solely within the purview of the executive, including DPWH.”

Command responsibility is far more logically

relevant to the executive branch, he argued.

In effect, he’s pointing to President Bongbong Marcos, without naming him.

HE IS THE “VICTIM” He’s being used as “fall guy,” a victim of political strategy and assault.

TAGGED, BLAMED OTHERS He named then Senate President Chiz Escudero and House appropriations committee Chairman Zaldy Co as “instrumental in budget deliberations and insertions.”

THREATENED HE WOULD NOT GO DOWN ALONE He said he knows a lot about this and past administrations. Meaning, he has a lot of dirty stuff to use against enemies and friends who’d bring him down.