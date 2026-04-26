Top of the Week: Targeting Trump

* Three serious violent attempts in the past. This was the fourth. No, he didn’t ask, Can they ever get it right?
White House press secretary promised “ shots fired tonight” – from Trump’s speech, she meant.
SHOOTER TRIED TO GET INSIDE BALLROOM BUT FAILED. US President Trump apparently was the target – although motive was still to be confirmed.
The shots from the firearm of Cole Tomas Allen were fired outside of the ballroom and didn’t endanger the president. During the scramble of the shooter to get inside, a security agent was shot in his vest and survived.
TRUMP FELL ON FLOOR AS HE WAS RUSHED OUT. But was uninjured, declared, along with his wife Melania, as safe
HEAVILY ARMED BUT SOLO. Cole was “heavily armed,” said Trump, and appeared to be acting alone.
WH CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER will be rescheduled. Fine time to joke about it.
ROMUALDEZ’S PUSHBACK: WOULD STRATEGY WORK?
Former House speaker Martin Romualdez used
all devices of defense and assault in rejecting liability for the massive and epic corruption in flood control funds and “mangling” of the 2025 national budget. Which would the nation accept?
DENIAL, NO MEA CULPA On personal benefit: “zero ghost projects” in his district in Leyte.
Om being mastermind: the process is so complex and collegial; he couldn’t have done it.
“COLLECTIVE ACT” OF 2 HOUSES Budget is not “a single-man document,” therefore, he said, he cannot be held personally liable for “technical amendments.”
“SOLELY EXECUTIVE” Once budget becomes law, implementing the projects is “solely within the purview of the executive, including DPWH.”
Command responsibility is far more logically
relevant to the executive branch, he argued.
In effect, he’s pointing to President Bongbong Marcos, without naming him.
HE IS THE “VICTIM” He’s being used as “fall guy,” a victim of political strategy and assault.
TAGGED, BLAMED OTHERS He named then Senate President Chiz Escudero and House appropriations committee Chairman Zaldy Co as “instrumental in budget deliberations and insertions.”
THREATENED HE WOULD NOT GO DOWN ALONE He said he knows a lot about this and past administrations. Meaning, he has a lot of dirty stuff to use against enemies and friends who’d bring him down.