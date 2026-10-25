The Supreme Court recently struck down the past three General Appropriations Acts (2024, 2025, 2026) as gross constitutional violations, while critics warn the proposed 2027 national budget contains similar illegal insertions.
Catholic theology frames structural accidents as consequences of a fragile world rather than divine punishment following the fatal collapse of a cross onto 53-year-old Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari in Guayaquil City, Ecuador.
Misinformation online regarding the allegedly affluent lifestyle of Fr. Molinari has heightened public confusion over his death, while the formal investigation into the incident remains ongoing with several unresolved gaps.
over 2027 national budget. Even as the nation must shed too, yet not happy tears, over funds wasted and lost under past three GAAs (2024, 2025, 2026), which the Supreme Court just struck down as gross constitutional violations.
Already, the 2027 budget is denounced as having been slashed, mangled, then bloated with the same abominable insertions. Will the GAA for next year be the fourth in a row that the high court will invalidate, yet not save billions of pesos appropriated for looting?
Hardly would the Filipino nation’s tears be of joy over the opportunity for thievery in the past three years, confirmed by the SC no less, and the prospect of its continuing in the coming new year.
Watch if there will be conscience-tugging in the Senate and the infamous bicam to prevent another heist on the national stage.
Was falling of the cross on Ecuador priest, killing him instantly during FB-streamed mass in church, targeted divine execution or retribution? Was it even “an act of God”?
Catholic theology says natural disasters, accidents and structural failures are a “consequence of a fragile, material world.”
Despite what the law books call them, “acts of God,” God, theologically, cannot be assigned blame for the painful and embarrassing killing of Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, 53, in Guayaquil City, Ecuador, which amounted to a public execution.
Fakers of news are compounding the confusion over theology and God’s protection of his flock of priests.
Snippets about the allegedly affluent life of Fr. Molinari would lamely explain the bizarre mode of death.
But alas, investigation has barely begun and there are several gaps in the story.
Has this word replaced ‘jerjer’ and ‘torjak’?
“Esmeringhoy” was a dormant, largely unused Cebu-Bisaya to express amusement, flirtation, or non-sense. Broadcaster Bobby Nalzaro (1963-2022) used it to mean chicanery, “Gi-esmeringhoy sa City Hall (or Capitol).”
It was used to refer to a paramour, “kabit,” mistress. This week it has evolved to mean the sex act itself, the same way “jerjer” or “torjak” has been used euphemistically mean the sex act.
A wife relating in a radio program about a heated quarrel with her husband said she asked the husband for “esmeringhoy” before they would part ways. She didn’t say if the E word ended the feud.