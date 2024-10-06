Top of the Week: The big Q that may not be answered days or weeks after filing deadline for election candidates: Could Mayors Mike Rama and Jonas Cortes beat Comelec on cancellation of their COCs?

Comelec says Ombudsman dismissal of Rama and Cortes is immediately executory even though it’s not yet final.

Comelec won’t wait for legal remedies in Ombudsman, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court. It will immediately implement the dismissal unless stopped by a court restraining order.

What the public will watch out for is whether Comelec will even wait for the Ombudsman to complete its process, which is to accept or reject a motion for reconsideration or reinvestigation from the mayors.

Timing is important: Comelec action must not strike their names off the ballot or invalidate votes cast for them. They must get the court TRO to stop the Comelec.