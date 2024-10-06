Top of the Week: The big Q that may not be answered days or weeks after filing deadline for election candidates: Could Mayors Mike Rama and Jonas Cortes beat Comelec on cancellation of their COCs?

Comelec says Ombudsman dismissal of Rama and Cortes is immediately executory even though it’s not yet final.
Comelec won’t wait for legal remedies in Ombudsman, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court. It will immediately implement the dismissal unless stopped by a court restraining order.
What the public will watch out for is whether Comelec will even wait for the Ombudsman to complete its process, which is to accept or reject a motion for reconsideration or reinvestigation from the mayors.
Timing is important: Comelec action must not strike their names off the ballot or invalidate votes cast for them. They must get the court TRO to stop the Comelec.
Other interesting cliff-hangers the public’s eyes are or will be on:
No contest in Province?
Would reelectionist Gov. Gwen Garcia run unopposed? Or more accurately, would she have an opponent who can give her a serious fight?
A “conspiracy theory” is that she’d switch places with another candidate from One Cebu, to return to Congress and with the Province “safely in its control.” A bit of a stretch but that’s what those theories are.
Would Tomas stay put as VM?
Would it be Nestor Archival Sr. who’d stay on as BOPK standard bearer? Wouldn’t he and Tomas Osmeña swap slots, as this would be a much better chance for the former mayor to return to City Hall and finish the projects he failed to continue in his 2019 bid and his wife Margot’s attempt in 2022?
Would mayor control Sanggunian?
Which group could field a stronger slate for the Cebu City Council? The past few terms have shown the huge advantage of a mayor having control of the Sanggunian.
With many veterans seeking to return to the City Council, voters most likely will pick their councilors from the wide range of choices among party slates and the slew of independents, some of whom are confirmed vote-getters.
What Trump predicts if he’d lose
‘If we don’t win this election, I don’t think we’re going to have another election in this country.’
‘If we don’t win, you know, it depends. It always depends on the fairness of an election.’
‘(If I lose this November), I think that will be it.’