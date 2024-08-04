Top of the Week: The face of winning gold

And Yulo, 24, of Malate, Manila, the first Filipino gymnast to reach an Olympic podium, won the Philippines’ first gold medal at the ongoing games in Paris.

Yulo won in the men’s floor exercise final. Diaz, 33, a native of Zamboanga, won three years ago, the women’s 55 kg event in weightlifting.

The face of triumph: always uplifting and exhilarating, never fails to make the Filipino smile and burst with pride. and feel proud.