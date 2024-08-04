Top of the Week: The face of winning gold

AFTER weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz’s gold in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, there’s now gymnast Carlos Yulo’s gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Philippines just won its second gold in the country’s 23rd participation in the world competition.
And Yulo, 24, of Malate, Manila, the first Filipino gymnast to reach an Olympic podium, won the Philippines’ first gold medal at the ongoing games in Paris.
Yulo won in the men’s floor exercise final. Diaz, 33, a native of Zamboanga, won three years ago, the women’s 55 kg event in weightlifting.
The face of triumph: always uplifting and exhilarating, never fails to make the Filipino smile and burst with pride. and feel proud.
‘Official’ for now, might change
1. BOPK: Nestor Archival for mayor; Tomas Osmena, for vice mayor
Archival says yes to draft announced earlier by BOPK head Osmena. But Tomas has practiced the idea of not deciding until it’s time, in this case the filing of COCs in October. So the official slate today may not be the final slate.
‘Still early,’ even on initial pick
2. BARUG: Mike Rama, for mayor; earlier choice of Raymond Garcia as VM now seen as unlikely
Barug chief Mike Rama, still on preventive suspension, says there’s “a time for everything.” He might have changed his mind about his choice of VM, now Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, which he publicized last February and March. And Rama might not be ready yet to tell Cebu City the replacement.
Kamala Harris, first black woman and first South Asian woman to become White House standard-bearer for a major U.S. political party. And Harris could be America’s first female president.
Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, Kamila Harris formally became the Democratic Party nominee after securing the support of 2,530 delegates, the threshold required for the nomination. She will face Donald Trump of the Republican Party.