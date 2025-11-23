Top of the Week: They're nearer the 'top guys' in P1.32 trillion looting?

Or the probes may stop at the doors of Zaldy Co and ex-House speaker Martin Romualdez

From >congressional hearings to >investigations, >resignations and >arrest warrants: they must be nearing the MASTERMIND AND AIDES, main plotters of the flood-control funds scandal, a gargantuan looting of public funds in recent Philippine history.

* THOSE INVESTIGATED include 9 senators, 22 House members and ex-members, 10 national government officials, with five Cabinet and Cabinet-rank secretaries, 4 undersecretaries, one Concon member, one special envoy, at least 40 DPWH officials. The count keeps rising as disclosures and allegations expose more names.

* ARREST WARRANTS BEING ISSUED against Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, a former congressman, and 15 others.

* OFFICIALS IN EXECUTIVE DEPT. who “resigned” over the flood control funds scandal included

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Dept. of Budget & Management (DBM) Secretary Amanah Pangandaman. It’s their quitting that prompted speculation that the trail is getting closer to the mastermind.