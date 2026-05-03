Top of the Week: TOMAS POTENTIAL EXIT. If done, it would mean change of top leader in Cebu City Council. BOPK’s loss.

A Tomas Osmeña resignation as vice mayor would lead to ascent of majority-bloc Councilor Winston Pepito to vacated post and wrest from BOPK top leadership in Cebu City Council

BOPK CONTROL. THE 2025-2028 administration at Cebu City Hall is controlled by BOPK. The mayor and vice mayor are BOPK. Mayor Nestor Archival runs the executive department and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña the legislative department.

Even though the majority bloc -- an alliance of Raymond Alvin Garcia’s Kusug and Mike Rama’s Baru –dominates the vote, the vice mayor wields clout as department head and, as presiding officer, influences the agenda and breaks the tie.