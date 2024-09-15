Top of the Week: Troubled elected city mayors: none of three likely to skip 2025 race.

MIKE RAMA, ordered preventively suspended last May 8 for six months and scheduled to return to office as Cebu City mayor early November, deplored Friday, Sept. 13 the “rumor” that an Ombudsman decision would dismiss him from office because of a complaint for nepotism.
Rama slammed an unnamed City Hall official who allegedly spread the “tsismis.” And lawyers of the mayor -- who was suspended with seven other city employees for withholding the salary of three regular workers at the city assessor’s office -- -- asked the Ombudsman to clarify. All the talk is premature, said the mayor.
More nagging is the question, is it false? Yes, it is false, until it turns out to be true.
Bothering the sanctioned mayors and raised in opinion forums:
(1) disproportion between offense and penalty, (2) timing and (3) motive
A six-month preventive suspension of Mayor Rama for what appears to be a lapse of adviser or sub-manager, which in the first place doesn’t require half a year to investigate? Then a knockout punch of a dismissal as penalty for another offense?
A one-year punitive suspension of Mayor Cortes -- a good crucial third of his term -- for what could be a temporary and necessary appointment and, at worse, an error of judgment?
The length of penalty -- coupled with the timing: just before or running into the election season -- would add up to fuel doubts about the motive. Probable rivals of the three incumbent mayors seem to be “weaponizing” the law and prerogative in suspending public officials. The incumbent is literally stripped of his or her powers to get reelected.
JONAS CORTES, suspended last Aug. 21 as Mandaue City mayor for one year without pay for appointing an “unqualified” department head, has filed a motion for reconsideration with the Ombudsman.
Cortes’s request in an MR is dismissal of the complaint or reduction of the penalty.
JUNARD 'AHONG' CHAN, is prominently among the government officials and employees who are investigated by a task force created last Sept. 11 by DILG chief Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos following the busting of a Pogo operation in Lapu-Lapu City.
Task force target is not just Mayor Chan but also others, including the police, who were expected to know about the activities of an illegal, or then suspected as illegal, offshore gaming outfit in the country. The mayor, along with other suspected officials may have to explain why they were “blind” to the Pogo’s business in that city.
His head has not yet rolled; would it?
Most likely, they would. Not one of the three troubled mayors has said publicly about quitting.
They must feel they’re being targeted by their current or would-be rivals in the 2025 elections. That must intensify, not reduce, the passion to run.