Top of the Week: Troubled elected city mayors: none of three likely to skip 2025 race.

MIKE RAMA, ordered preventively suspended last May 8 for six months and scheduled to return to office as Cebu City mayor early November, deplored Friday, Sept. 13 the “rumor” that an Ombudsman decision would dismiss him from office because of a complaint for nepotism.

Rama slammed an unnamed City Hall official who allegedly spread the “tsismis.” And lawyers of the mayor -- who was suspended with seven other city employees for withholding the salary of three regular workers at the city assessor’s office -- -- asked the Ombudsman to clarify. All the talk is premature, said the mayor.

More nagging is the question, is it false? Yes, it is false, until it turns out to be true.